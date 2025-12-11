New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 169,691 Shares of Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,691 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 32,992.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,405,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after buying an additional 6,385,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,996,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 474,386 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 26,208 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Price Performance

Sibanye Gold stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBSW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

