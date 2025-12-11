New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 43,200 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 158,301 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 155.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,177,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,283,000 after buying an additional 2,430,758 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,902 shares in the company, valued at $290,589. The trade was a 87.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 653,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,554. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,046. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rigetti Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

