Norges Bank Invests $1.71 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.06% of Peloton Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,862 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,239,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $1,873,512.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,299.75. The trade was a 40.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 148,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,071,679.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 231,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,336.08. The trade was a 39.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,865,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,114. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.46.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.61 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

