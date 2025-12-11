Norges Bank Invests $1.78 Million in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 198,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Norges Bank owned 0.25% of ADTRAN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,093,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,859,000 after acquiring an additional 501,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 126,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ADTRAN by 325.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 905,056 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADTRAN news, CFO Timothy P. Santo purchased 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $49,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,283.88. This represents a 30.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 12,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $100,428.79. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,322.74. The trade was a 32.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 59,937 shares of company stock worth $449,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

