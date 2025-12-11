Norges Bank Makes New Investment in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.09% of WaFd at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 613,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,010,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WaFd by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in WaFd by 20.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WaFd, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.87.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WaFd had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Insider Activity at WaFd

In other WaFd news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $31,836.84. Following the sale, the director owned 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $294,205.38. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,100. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

