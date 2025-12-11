Norges Bank Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTSG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,772,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 41.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,172,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $29,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at $13,067,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $6,763,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,131,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,945.40. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,497. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BTSG. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 0.6%

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $36.77.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 1.04%.BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. Analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

