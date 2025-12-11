New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $16,469,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 576.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,395,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,951 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lucid Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 738,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,180 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 60,439 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.54.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCID opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.76) EPS. Analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

