Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 372,547 Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $819.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

