Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 117,822 Urban Edge Properties $UE

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Norges Bank owned 0.09% of Urban Edge Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,299,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,698,000 after buying an additional 337,717 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,837,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE UE opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $120.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

