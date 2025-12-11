37,542 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.08% of Cheesecake Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $57.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $907.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.95 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.35%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

