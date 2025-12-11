Norges Bank Takes Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Norges Bank owned 0.08% of Four Corners Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCPT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 38.04%.The firm had revenue of $74.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3665 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 698,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,020.40. This trade represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $99,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $695,800.60. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile



Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Stories

