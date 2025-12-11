Norges Bank Takes $2.45 Million Position in Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Norges Bank bought a new position in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Norges Bank owned 0.09% of Progress Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGS. Weiss Ratings cut Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. Progress Software Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The software maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $249.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.560 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $254,376.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,716.73. This trade represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,901.68. This trade represents a 68.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,311 shares of company stock valued at $339,332. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.