Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Zymeworks Inc. $ZYME

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Zymeworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. Leerink Partners set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Zymeworks Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

