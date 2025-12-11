30,928 Shares in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.07% of Camtek as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Camtek by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its stake in Camtek by 12.9% in the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $121.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.16. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $129.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 134.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.