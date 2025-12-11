Insider Selling: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells $226,305.65 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,813 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $226,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 831,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,771.80. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $554,000.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Barry Biffle sold 55,187 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $278,142.48.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.55. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.07 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Frontier Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,204,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,044,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 209,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Frontier Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,027,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 852,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,824,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 348,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,202,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 718,147 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Frontier Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

