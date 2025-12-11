Sylvia Acevedo Sells 1,875 Shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total value of $347,193.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,716.66. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $157.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average is $126.01. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.85.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

