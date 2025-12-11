Maia Wealth LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day moving average is $173.19. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,029,931 shares of company stock valued at $548,443,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

