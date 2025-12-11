Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 64,666 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,413,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,377,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after acquiring an additional 120,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 107,176 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $3,489,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 609,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $50.88.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.92 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $140.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

