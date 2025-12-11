16,460 Shares in SiTime Corporation $SITM Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.06% of SiTime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $376.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.47. SiTime Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $386.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.15 and a beta of 2.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $1,164,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,053,072.10. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,188,891.18. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $8,853,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.14.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

