Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 258,300 GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 258,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.13% of GCM Grosvenor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth $43,384,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at about $10,312,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $7,086,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 322,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 88.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 271,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Up 2.6%

GCMG opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.90.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

