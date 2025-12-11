Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 108,954 Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 108,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LION. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter worth $37,000.

LION stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of -0.27.

Lionsgate Studios ( NYSE:LION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LION. Baird R W raised shares of Lionsgate Studios to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

