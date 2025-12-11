Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,313,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,578,000 after purchasing an additional 978,793 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 76.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,219,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,416,000 after buying an additional 959,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 152.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after buying an additional 686,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $319.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

