Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $691,000 Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. $CSTL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Castle Biosciences worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15,811.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $306,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $317,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,327.76. This trade represents a 31.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 4,693 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $166,976.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,890.10. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,876 shares of company stock worth $1,091,445. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 1.14. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

