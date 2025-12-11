Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF $EWM

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 332,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 282,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 56,859 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Up 0.6%

EWM stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

