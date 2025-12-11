Norges Bank Takes $3.13 Million Position in ReNew Energy Global PLC $RNW

Norges Bank acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 452,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.12% of ReNew Energy Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 18.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 766.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 722.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.88.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $433.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.19 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global PLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $8.15 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

