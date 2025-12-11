Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Elastic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elastic N.V. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $118.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.27 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $491,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 227,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,039,201.90. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $432,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 161,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,706.40. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 62,101 shares of company stock worth $4,750,602 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

