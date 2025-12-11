Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,672 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MLM stock opened at $623.36 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $619.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.34%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.50%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

