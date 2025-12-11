Larissa Schwartz Sells 1,318 Shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $112,965.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,077.71. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Larissa Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Larissa Schwartz sold 1,318 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $112,372.68.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Larissa Schwartz sold 1,318 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $120,794.70.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $301,889.16.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.73. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $730.23 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,803,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,901,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,966,000 after buying an additional 407,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,635,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,082,000 after buying an additional 179,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,488,000 after buying an additional 314,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Okta by 76.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

