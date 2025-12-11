Rita Balice-Gordon Sells 3,650 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) Director Rita Balice-Gordon sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $171,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,141.87. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.9%

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

