J David Wargo Sells 2,889 Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $136,071.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,628.20. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $102.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 103.04%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 322,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after buying an additional 253,211 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $19,622,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,089,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 973.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 198,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 179,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $16,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

