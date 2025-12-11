Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Sells $187,392.50 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Peyer sold 16,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $187,392.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,628.50. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, James Peyer sold 3,105 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $26,671.95.

On Tuesday, December 9th, James Peyer sold 3,507 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $27,915.72.

On Thursday, December 4th, James Peyer sold 5,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $45,300.00.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SNSE opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.49. Equities research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNSE. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

