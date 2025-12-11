Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,669,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,744,000 after buying an additional 48,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after buying an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,777,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,170,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.13, for a total value of $90,479.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,932.42. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 146 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.48, for a total transaction of $58,762.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,803.76. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $34,405,319 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.33.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $410.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

