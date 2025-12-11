Analysts Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target at $47.48

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.4828.
Several equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,924,000 after acquiring an additional 670,884 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,030,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $561,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 63.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,014,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,552,000 after purchasing an additional 458,452 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DKNG opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60. DraftKings has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $53.61.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.
