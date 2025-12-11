Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $789,000 in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 6.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 107,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIGO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.93. Millicom International Cellular SA has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

