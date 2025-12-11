Cerity Partners LLC Sells 5,352 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,698,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,163 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 79.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,574,000 after purchasing an additional 700,967 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,158,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,255,000 after buying an additional 671,859 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $78,900,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.60.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $210.06 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.26 and a 12 month high of $261.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

