Amy Horton Sells 4,572 Shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $203,088.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 130,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,176.36. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Amy Horton sold 6,000 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $274,380.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Amy Horton sold 3,482 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $159,684.52.

On Monday, November 10th, Amy Horton sold 1,789 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $79,825.18.

Artivion Stock Performance

NYSE:AORT opened at $44.23 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The company had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 179,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 282,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 55,408 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AORT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artivion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

