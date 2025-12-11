Insider Buying: Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Insider Acquires 138,612 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain bought 138,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 per share, with a total value of £63,761.52.

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 27th, Thomas Spain sold 91,560 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £42,117.60.

On Monday, November 24th, Thomas Spain sold 66,496 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £30,588.16.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Thomas Spain purchased 18,500 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 per share, with a total value of £8,325.

On Monday, November 10th, Thomas Spain sold 43,036 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total transaction of £19,796.56.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 134,293 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45, for a total transaction of £60,431.85.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Thomas Spain sold 118,621 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total transaction of £54,565.66.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Thomas Spain sold 8,547 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total transaction of £3,418.80.

On Friday, September 19th, Thomas Spain sold 125,696 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40, for a total transaction of £50,278.40.

On Monday, September 15th, Thomas Spain sold 10,357 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total transaction of £4,246.37.

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a market cap of £52.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.72. Staffline Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 and a 1 year high of GBX 51.05.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

