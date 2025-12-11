CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,460 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $58,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $172.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $156.40. The firm has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

