DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Takes $453,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5,822.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,420,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,934 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,753.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,296,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,047,000 after buying an additional 1,226,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 31,122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,065,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $96.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

