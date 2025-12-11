Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,118 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,561,000 after acquiring an additional 91,767 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $17,922,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,056.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 169,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $8,354,000.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $244.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.37. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price target on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.57.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

