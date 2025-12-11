Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 10,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $495,255.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,380. This trade represents a 64.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,302 shares of company stock worth $2,150,928. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

