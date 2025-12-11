Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Par Pacific worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 175.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Monteleone sold 99,284 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,284,104.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253,399.30. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Creamer sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $653,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,837.88. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,099. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PARR opened at $42.96 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $3.97. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

