Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Spectrum Brands worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 120.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.73. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $93.33.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.84. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

