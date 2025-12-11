Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. $TITN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Titan Machinery worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. English Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. English Capital Management LLC now owns 286,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Baird R W cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $380.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.41. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 2.43%.The business had revenue of $644.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.17 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

