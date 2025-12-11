Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 21.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 92.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 73,052 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Masimo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

Shares of MASI opened at $139.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. Masimo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.70 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. Analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

