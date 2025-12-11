32,269 Shares in Merus N.V. $MRUS Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 116,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Merus by 28.5% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 117,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Merus by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Merus by 36.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,042,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,430,000 after purchasing an additional 541,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Merus by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $796,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,311.84. The trade was a 43.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merus Trading Up 0.4%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $96.77 on Thursday. Merus N.V. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $96.83. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. UBS Group lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

Merus Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

