Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 66,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Plains GP by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 394.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 43.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE PAGP opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Plains GP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

