Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 216,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,220,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 659,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55,345 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,177,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 393,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after acquiring an additional 28,877 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3,037.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter. Minerals Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $381,478.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,685.36. The trade was a 19.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.