Frisch Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,827,714,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,596,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $993.51 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $931.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $815.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

