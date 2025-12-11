iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG is FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $48,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 19.9%

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $115.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.